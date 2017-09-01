Physical Pentest Wearables: Picks and Keys

Lock picks never go out of style. This article will provide options whether you want to look stylish or keep your tools concealed.

#1 Handcuff Earrings





#2 Uncuff link (see what they did there?)

#3 Angle Wing Shim Earrings

#4 Hidden Handcuff Key Clasp

Works great with paracord bracelets (as seen below in action shots)

#5 Escape Bracelet

This gummy bracelet can fit up to a 10” wrist but can be cut down to fit any size wrist, including child size wrists.

#6 Collar Stay Picks (coming soon)

Keep an eye on Colin Jackson’s Twitter account (@d1dymu5) for when these bad boys will be released on Kickstarter.

#7 Clothing Clip

#8 Escape Ring

#9 Bootlace Handcuff Key

#10 Lockpick Earrings

#11 Hidden Bogotas

#12 Patch with a hidden secret

#13 Zipper-Pull Covert Handcuff Key

#14 Acid etched stainless steel chandelier lock pick earrings

#15 Bracelet Wallet

Action shots

(click the image to see which hacker it is):

Special thanks to all the awesome hackers who gave their input for this article: @darksim905, @JimyLongs, @SynapticRewrite, @dontlook, @nite0wl, @d1dymu5, @deviantollam, @Cannibal, @hacks4pancakes , and @3ncr1pt3d