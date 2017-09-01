LifeStyle Pentesting

Physical Pentest Wearables: Picks and Keys

By Snow

Lock picks never go out of style. This article will provide options whether you want to look stylish or keep your tools concealed.

#1 Handcuff Earrings

WearableLP1.png

#2 Uncuff link (see what they did there?)

WearableLP4

#3 Angle Wing Shim Earrings

WearableLP3

#4 Hidden Handcuff Key Clasp

WearableLP2

Works great with paracord bracelets (as seen below in action shots)

#5 Escape Bracelet

WearableLP5

This gummy bracelet can fit up to a 10” wrist but can be cut down to fit any size wrist, including child size wrists.

#6 Collar Stay Picks (coming soon)

WearableLP6

Keep an eye on Colin Jackson’s Twitter account (@d1dymu5) for when these bad boys will be released on Kickstarter.

#7 Clothing Clip

WearableLP7

#8 Escape Ring

WearableLP8

#9 Bootlace Handcuff Key

WearableLP9

#10 Lockpick Earrings

WearableLP10.png

#11 Hidden Bogotas

WearableLP14

#12 Patch with a hidden secret 

WearableLP15

#13 Zipper-Pull Covert Handcuff Key

WearableLP16

#14 Acid etched stainless steel chandelier lock pick earrings

WearableLP17

#15 Bracelet Wallet

WearableLP18

Action shots

(click the image to see which hacker it is):

WearableLP11

WearableLP12

WearableLP19

WearableLP13

WearableLP20

WearableLP21

Special thanks to all the awesome hackers who gave their input for this article: @darksim905, @JimyLongs, @SynapticRewrite, @dontlook, @nite0wl, @d1dymu5, @deviantollam, @Cannibal, @hacks4pancakes , and @3ncr1pt3d

Tags:

Published by Snow

I lie to people and break into buildings. Twitter: @_sn0ww