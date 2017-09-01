Physical Pentest Wearables: Picks and Keys

Lock picks never go out of style. This article will provide options whether you want to look stylish or keep your tools concealed.
#2 Uncuff link (see what they did there?)
Works great with paracord bracelets (as seen below in action shots)
This gummy bracelet can fit up to a 10” wrist but can be cut down to fit any size wrist, including child size wrists.
#6 Collar Stay Picks (coming soon)
Keep an eye on Colin Jackson’s Twitter account (@d1dymu5) for when these bad boys will be released on Kickstarter.
#8 Escape Ring
#11 Hidden Bogotas
#12 Patch with a hidden secret
#13 Zipper-Pull Covert Handcuff Key
#14 Acid etched stainless steel chandelier lock pick earrings
#15 Bracelet Wallet
Action shots
(click the image to see which hacker it is):
Special thanks to all the awesome hackers who gave their input for this article: @darksim905, @JimyLongs, @SynapticRewrite, @dontlook, @nite0wl, @d1dymu5, @deviantollam, @Cannibal, @hacks4pancakes , and @3ncr1pt3d