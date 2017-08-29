Statement Shoes for Walking the Con

The Shoe Game at cons is a BIG deal, which I have experienced through my @DefconHeels account. The con kicks of DC 25 were very impressive. Most of us keep our best shoes for the evening events. And it makes sense, you won’t stand the track line in 5-inch Louboutin heels. You can still turn the hallways into your runway by becoming a glam sneakerhead. Here are a few ideas how to make a statement while walking the con.
Leather and Feminine
Roger Vivier Sneaky Lolita Pearly Bow Sneaker
Hype your socks
Ferragamo Sneaker with Wave Sole
Balenciaga Speed Trainer (Extreme Hype Alert)
Over-the-knee heat
Rick Owens Over-the-Knee boots
Sidewalk Lace-Up Denim Sandals
Big Brother is watching
Get the most out of the cons without sacrificing your style.