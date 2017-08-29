Statement Shoes for Walking the Con

The Shoe Game at cons is a BIG deal, which I have experienced through my @DefconHeels account. The con kicks of DC 25 were very impressive. Most of us keep our best shoes for the evening events. And it makes sense, you won’t stand the track line in 5-inch Louboutin heels. You can still turn the hallways into your runway by becoming a glam sneakerhead. Here are a few ideas how to make a statement while walking the con.

Leather and Feminine

Roger Vivier Sneaky Lolita Pearly Bow Sneaker

Gucci Embroidered High-Top

Hype your socks

Ferragamo Sneaker with Wave Sole

Balenciaga Speed Trainer (Extreme Hype Alert)

Over-the-knee heat

Rick Owens Over-the-Knee boots

Sidewalk Lace-Up Denim Sandals

Big Brother is watching

Pierre Hardy Ballet Flats

Fendi Moster Slip-Ons

Get the most out of the cons without sacrificing your style.