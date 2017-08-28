Fall Military Jackets While You Protect the Defense Industrial Base

Fall is approaching. You will need a statement jacket that will keep you fashionable and warm in those cold offices. Military jackets are trending this fall. Why not pair your defense work while being military chic. Here are some jackets I chose that you may be interested in.
Burberry Cord Detail Wool Military Jacket
Asos Only Military Detail Jacket
Zara FROCK COAT WITH CONTRASTING LAPELS
Zara DOUBLE BREASTED FROCK COAT
Missguided premium pink military button detail cropped jacket
La Condesa GENERAL DENIM JACKET