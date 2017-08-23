Snazzy Accessories for Warwalking with your Doggo

If you find yourself warwalking with your doggo through a hotel, conference center, neighborhood, or airport, you’ll want to make sure folks pay more attention to your pupper than the rig on your back. Here are my favorite snazzy dog accessories for distracting unsuspecting passersby who will squee with joy as you and your doge warwalk your way into their hearts and networks.

Wrap and Snap Choke Free Dog Harness from BaxterBoo offers a choke-free patented design that pulls only from the chest, never the neck. Smaller breeds are perfect for distracting security guards, but many are susceptible to suffering from a collapsed trachea when using collars. This one has a reflective strip, so you may want to save it for daytime warwalks.

Doggie Design American River Dog Tux Harness features a patented, choke-free design that keeps his trachea safe, a mesh harness that is the only one of its kind, with proven durability and strength. This is perfect for VIP events with rich targets, and comes with 4 interchangeable bows if you need to quickly disguise your pooch for a quick getaway.

Viking Hat with Braids from BaxterBoo is everything. Even if you don’t take your dog warwalking, there’s no good reason for your pupper to go one more day without its very own Viking helmet. Full stop.

Pink Pig Hooded Dog Sweater from BadAssPetz… I don’t even know what to say. If this doesn’t distract security, nothing will. Take your adorable doggo and go home.

RC PAWks Dog Boots anti-slip dog boot that provide both traction and protection for your dog’s paws whether they’re warwalking on marble, hardwood, or slippery casino floors. Also OMG THEY’RE BOOTS FOR DOGS ARE YOU KIDDING ME RIGHT NOW?!

Finally, if you just aren’t good with doggo fashion and don’t know where to begin. you can never go wrong with a tutu. Always majestic af and a perfect distraction tbh.

Now get out there and take your pupper warwalking in style!