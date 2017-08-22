Fashion

Undercover: Beyond the Hoodie

By lsly

Hoodies, synonymous with hacker-kind everywhere, need a bit of a break. Sure, they’re all over stock images, and they’re comfy (if not a bit odiferous — wash them!), but… Can we move on from them? And if not, can we pause being lazy with our outer coverings? Mix it up a little.

Let’s move hoodies back into the general melange of hacker coverings and look as cool as Canto XXXIV. Here are a few examples to fuel some ideas for every body.

glitchboy_jacket_back_garment_215fac69-46d0-4908-8b1f-bb3d8b9949ce.jpg
GLITCHBOY Varsity Jacket, OMOCAT, $120.00
rubicon-blvck-kimono-robe-kimono-robe-small-medium-silky-knit-black-dustrial-alternative-fashion
RUBICON BLVCK KIMONO ROBE, Dustrial, $69.99
blk_ariel_jacket_ovate_8_grande
Ariel Jacket, OVATE, $270.70
700149122871558e2582b6f936
White Tree Layer Ruffle Warmer, GuyLook, $95.00
SS17_-_249
Long Linen Jacket (Sanguine Red), NUIT, $257.00
20160913170301_lfwdXX6qOAJVNRXV
S C U L P T E D by VirtualPlaza, Live Heroes, $65.95

 

hmprod
Long Cardigan, H&M, $39.99

 

And, for when you’re home prowling memory dumps, consider more comfortable options.

calico-cat-sazac-kigurumi_5__89009.1494035618.1280.1280
Calico Cat Kigurumi, SAZAC, $59.99

 

IT penetration tester, femme queer goth fashion animal.