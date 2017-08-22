Create Your Own Artwork from Your Favorite Malware

If you love malware as much as I do then you might like to have your favorite malware displayed as artwork around your office or home. Binary visualization has been a hot topic for malware researchers as well as data scientists. Why not take existing binary visualization tools and use them to create your own canvas prints

Create an 8×8 canvas for around $20 including shipping at https://www.canvasonthecheap.com

One of my go-to malware is Dark Comet, I often use this malware for unit-testing. Here are different visualizations of the malware Dark Comet:

Other references: