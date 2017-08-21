Brows are often overlooked during makeup application. If you really want your eyes to pop, you have to pay attention to your brows. It’s always nice to look as great as you feel while popping shells, so here are a few goodies sure to tame your wild caterpillars.

Urban Decay Brow Box is an all-in-one kit that includes two shades of silky brow powder, perfecting/setting wax, high-quality metal mini tweezers, a mini angled brow brush, a mini spoolie, and two mirrors (one magnifies). The entire kit is tiny and will fit nicely in a small cosmetic bag with your Rubber Ducky and lock pick earrings. Anastasia DIPBROW Pomade is a creamy formula that works as a brow primer and provides color, sculpture, and shading. It is ideal for oily skin and in humid climates. You’ll have to pick up a brow brush to use this one, but it’ll last through the entire OSCP exam.

Benefit Gimme Brow Volumising Gel is tinted and contains tiny microfibers that adhere to skin & hairs, creating natural-looking fullness and definition. This is perfect for a quick, easy touchup after you’ve pivoted your way to your client’s Active Directory server.

Nyx Micro Brow Pencil builds full, beautiful brows and precisely coats your finest hairs with color. It even has a spoolie end to brush and blend for a more natural look. Best of all, this easy to use, all-in-one pencil will fit right in your lock pick kit or cable bag.

Smashbox Brow Tech To Go offers perfectly polished brows on the go. Now in a portable, travel-friendly version, it’s super convenient to shape and tune your brows after you’ve cried your way into a billion dollar data center. Bonus: This one is vegan friendly!

Woosh Beauty Even Eye Stencils are perfectly designed to help you achieve even eye makeup looks, every time. Shape your shadow, liner, and brows with these reusable, re-positionable stencils made of medical grade silicone, gentle for the eye area. Guaranteed to make your eyes pop like a CEOs shell after opening your phishing email.

Happy sculpting, shaping, and filling your brows! Now get out there and get those fabulous shells!